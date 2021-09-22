CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condo Board Moves to Comply With Climate Mobilization Act

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to see how co-op and condo boards will comply with the looming limits on building carbon emissions under the Climate Mobilization Act, take a trip to the condominium tower at 400 Central Park West. The 19-story, postwar brick building was plagued by an old New York City...

habitatmag.com

Condo Board Sues 432 Park Ave. Sponsors for $125 Million Over Defects

There are lawsuits over construction defects, and then there is the lawsuit over construction defects at 432 Park Ave. The condo board at the supertall tower, one of the most expensive addresses in the world, is suing the developers for $125 million in damages, citing multiple floods, faulty elevators, “intolerable” noise caused by building sway, and two electrical explosions that knocked out power to residents, according to a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court, The New York Times reports.
LAW
The Morning Call

PennEast Pipeline Co. ends development of natural gas transmission line planned to cross Lehigh Valley

A consortium of energy companies that planned to build a natural gas pipeline across the Lehigh Valley has ceased development of the project, citing a lack of permits for the New Jersey section of the pipeline, according to a statement Monday. PennEast Pipeline Co. said that although it received federal approval for the 116-mile pipeline from Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey and ...
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS New York

Glens Falls Certified As Climate Smart Community

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A city in upstate New York is now celebrating being a certified climate smart community. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Glens Falls is the latest community to achieve certification as part of New York’s Climate Smart Communities Program. “We’re supporting municipalities that are the foremost leaders in reducing emissions and working to transition to clean, renewable energy at the local level, and Glens Falls, you’ve taken strong steps to go green, reduce pollution and improve the quality of life,” Hochul said. All locations took appropriate steps to meet economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.
GLENS FALLS, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Billionaire Row Condo Board Sues Developers Over Design Defects

Tony tower plagued by flooding, stuck elevators and vibrations. The condo board at one of New York’s tallest and toniest towers sued the building’s developers, claiming design flaws are to blame for flooding, stuck elevators and “horrible and obtrusive noise and vibration.”. The residential tower at 432 Park Avenue is...
ECONOMY
Kathy Hochul
wmleader.com

Condo board for luxury NYC skyscraper sues over 1,500 design flaws

A condo board representing the residents of one of the tallest and ritziest buildings on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row have sued the developers of the ultra-luxe building, alleging that over 1,500 design flaws have led to flooding, electrical explosions and “horrible and obtrusive noise and vibration.”. The board accused the developers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
monitorsaintpaul.com

Move forward on climate action

With the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world has again received another stark warning. Act now to reduce emissions or plan for an uninhabitable planet and suffering for our children and grandchildren. From the report we also see how unfortunate it is that as a planet we have not appropriately responded to earlier calls for action.
ENVIRONMENT
thereminder.com

Pipeline and climate change weighed by Longmeadow Select Board

LONGMEADOW – Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group Chair Michelle Marantz updated the Select Board on Sept. 7 regarding Eversource’s plans concerning the metering station and pipeline proposed to be built in town. Marantz reported that an Eversource spokesperson told her on Sept. 3 that there would be two virtual open houses...
LONGMEADOW, MA
habitatmag.com

Problem Solved: Condo Board Got the Jump on a Complex Project

As part of our Problem Solved series, Habitat interviewed Howard Zimmerman, principal at Howard L. Zimmerman Architects & Engineers. Facade work can be complicated in one building with one board, but when many entities are involved, things can get really messy. You’re in the middle of one such project, correct?
POLITICS
habitatmag.com

Advocates Urge Governor to Sign Bill Carving Co-ops Out of Tenant Act

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, a consortium of New York City co-op advocates has urged her to sign a bill that has been sitting on her desk since he assumed office on Aug. 24. The bill, passed by heavy majorities in both houses of the state Legislature, would carve co-ops out of the Tenant Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
habitatmag.com

The Brown Bins Are Back! City Reboots Curbside Organics Recycling

After a rocky rollout that began back in 2013 and was abruptly cut short last year by the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s Department of Sanitation is rebooting its curbside organics recycling program. Residents of co-ops and condos will now get a second chance to cut greenhouse gas emissions by sending their organic waste – egg shells, coffee grounds, apple cores, chicken bones, grass clippings and such – to composting centers rather than to landfills, which are major generators of ozone-depleting methane.
ENVIRONMENT
thedesertreview.com

IID board acts to stabilize October electric bills

EL CENTRO — The IID Board of Directors took action to stabilize the Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) factor to 4.032 cents per kilowatt hour on customers’ electric bills for the month of October 2021 as the district works to recover from increases in purchased power and fuel costs, according to a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA
CleanTechnica

Moving from Pain to Gain on Climate Solutions

In a new opinion piece by Sam Butler-Sloss and published by Carbon Tracker, the case is made for reframing the narrative around climate change action. To proposal is to move from pain to gain at COP26. First, the author asks, “How can we bring forward this great wave of innovation...
ENVIRONMENT
accountingtoday.com

KPMG urges boards to focus on climate risks

KPMG has released a new report on climate-associated financial risks that boards and their audit committees should consider. Climate change has become a top priority for investors and other stakeholders, according to the report, and the question should be discussed in every corporate boardroom. The report recommends that boards should take a comprehensive look at the climate risks in their business. Earlier this year, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, now known as the Value Reporting Foundation, found that 68 out of 77 industries are significantly affected in some way by climate risk, while a survey last year by KPMG Impact and Eversheds Sutherland found that companies moving toward decarbonization are doing so for reasons including company reputation (42%) and pressure from customers or others in the supply chain (28%). Employees are expressing dissatisfaction with their company’s climate change impact, according to 33% of the respondents, and 40% said employees are leaving as a result of the company’s climate change impact, while 28% indicated that job candidates are asking about the company’s climate impact during job interviews.
ENVIRONMENT
oakpark.com

Acting locally on climate

We are hopeful there is something new at work in Oak Park’s village hall as it embarks on an ambitious effort to create a thorough and bold plan for this single community to address the climate crisis. The new village board started by putting climate high on its list of...
OAK PARK, IL

