Active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County stands at 657

LOGAN — There are now 657 active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County as of Monday, which is among one of the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began. From Friday to Monday, the county’s health department recorded 86 new cases. Thirty-one people from Logan County are now hospitalized with the virus, and there have been two new deaths — a 52-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman — bringing the total death toll to 109.