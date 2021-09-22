Suspect in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Arrested
Las Cruces police have arrested a Roswell man who is believed to be responsible for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting that injured the 32-year-old passenger of a fleeing car. Raul Angel Castillo-Hernandez, 24, of the 600 block of east Apple Street in Roswell, N.M., is charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.www.las-cruces.org
