Las Cruces, NM

Suspect in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Arrested

las-cruces.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Cruces police have arrested a Roswell man who is believed to be responsible for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting that injured the 32-year-old passenger of a fleeing car. Raul Angel Castillo-Hernandez, 24, of the 600 block of east Apple Street in Roswell, N.M., is charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

