Voting Information from County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon
Clerk Hanlon is advising voters that they will have more ways and more days to vote in person with the implementation of a new voting option beginning this upcoming Nov. 2 General Election. Earlier this year, a new State law was passed mandating the option of in-person early voting in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine day period prior to Election Day at designated early voting polling locations.mtnj.org
