Voting Information from County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon

mtnj.org
 6 days ago

Clerk Hanlon is advising voters that they will have more ways and more days to vote in person with the implementation of a new voting option beginning this upcoming Nov. 2 General Election. Earlier this year, a new State law was passed mandating the option of in-person early voting in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine day period prior to Election Day at designated early voting polling locations.

krcgtv.com

Boone County Clerk celebrates Voter Registration Day with MO Secretary of State

COLUMBIA — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon held an open house to educate people about the voting process. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft made an appearance at the event in the Boone County Government Center Plaza. Lennon said her open house helped voters feel more secure about their election experience.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cityofjohnston.com

2021 ELECTION AND VOTING INFORMATION

The City and Johnston Community school board election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To find your polling place, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. For more information on requesting an absentee ballot, visit the Iowa Secretary...
JOHNSTON, IA
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Clerk Readies for the 2021 Coordinated Election

As part of the preparation for the 2021 Coordinated Election, the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has scheduled the Logic and Accuracy Test (LAT) for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021. As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, appointed watchers have had to submit their Certificate of Appointment form...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
chautauquatoday.com

Barmore Announces Run for Third Term as County Clerk

Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore this week officially announced his intentions to run for another term. Barmore, who lives in Gerry, has been the County Clerk since 2014 and is just completing his second term. He has been endorsed by both the Republican and Conservative parties. As County Clerk, Barmore...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Dothan Eagle

Houston County circuit clerk on Voter Fraud Reform Task Force

Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall is a member of the Voter Fraud Reform Task Force formed by Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill. The task force will hold its first meeting on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 123 at the Alabama State House, 11 S. Union St., in Montgomery.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
bernco.gov

County Clerk

Bernalillo County Clerk Invites the Public to the National Voter Registration Day Event. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover invites the public to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The event will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Civic Plaza’s Al Hurricane Pavilion at 301 Tijeras Ave. NW.
BERNALILLO, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

County clerk hosts training for election officials

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will host trainings for election officials for the 2021 regular local election beginning Sept. 24 and continuing through Nov. 1. Trainings will be held at the County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd. Here is the training schedule:. Early voting trainings: 1 p.m. Friday,...
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
kuer.org

Utah County Clerks Are Aiming For More Transparency Around Election Process

There’s been “unprecedented” concern over election security in Utah since the 2020 presidential election, according to several county clerks. They’ve received a slew of phone calls and a mountain of public records requests. “There haven't been any specific instances in Utah of irregularities that people are acting on,” said Utah...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
pvtimes.com

Mark Kampf announces bid for Nye County Clerk’s seat

The 2022 primary election may still be more than seven months away but candidates are already starting to declare their intention to run for certain offices in the coming election cycle, including Pahrump resident Mark Kampf, who recently announced his candidacy for the Nye County clerk’s seat. This particular race...
NYE COUNTY, NV
vailgov.com

Vail Clerk’s Office Reminds You to Vote Your Ballot

The upcoming Town of Vail Election will be coordinated with Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office as a mail ballot election. The deadline to return a voted ballot is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. Postmarks dated Nov. 2 will not be counted. Ballots will be mailed beginning Monday, Oct. 11...
VAIL, CO
Clarke County Democrat

GH Council doesn’t reappoint court clerk on 3-2 vote

In an unexpected vote on appointed municipal positions, the Grove Hill Town Council Monday reaffirmed all appointees except for the municipal court clerk. The vote was 3-2 with council members Phyllis Barnes, Eddie Foster and Kossie Powell voting not to reaffirm Helen McRand as court clerk. Council members Verria Beckham and Lanessa Pugh voted to retain her in the position.
GROVE HILL, AL
WOWT

Sarpy County Clerk files for re-election on 2022 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Clerk and Register of Deeds Deb Houghtaling has announced her bid for re-election Friday for the 2022 ballot. In Jan. 2018, voters elected to merge the County Clerk and Register of Deeds offices. Houghtaling recognized the potential benefits from this merger with cross-training, combined resources, and new efficiencies that saved taxpayer dollars.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth County Clerk Hanlon Sworn in as President of Statewide Constitutional Officers Association

(WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon was sworn in as President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) on September 16 at the 2021 COANJ Installation Dinner at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake in West Windsor Township. She was elected President by her peers in the organization which consists of the elected Constitutional Officers of all 21 counties of the State of New Jersey. Clerk Hanlon previously served as Vice President and Secretary of COANJ.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Clerk Addresses DMV Criticism, Re-election Campaign

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore says some of the criticism his constituents had in the last year was warranted while some was unfair. Barmore spoke with WNY News Now Wednesday afternoon in an effort to learn more about his re-election campaign. The criticism, in particular, stems from the way the department and, in particular, the Department of Motor Vehicles, operated as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

