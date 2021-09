Aja Barber felt like her younger self had her “nose pressed up against the glass of the fashion industry, like Charlie Bucket at the chocolate factory.” In her twenties she worked in TV to fund her fashion internships, blogging and writing on both sides of the Atlantic (Barber is originally from Virginia, USA). A move to London with her British husband meant waiting months for a visa to access paid work, so she threw herself into writing about sustainability full-time. Her outsider status propelled her current success as one of the fast fashion industry’s most intelligent and popular critics, firing off daily dispatches on Instagram and Patreon, choosing not to monetize her 243k-strong following with ads, “as no amount could buy back my integrity.”

