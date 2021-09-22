CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

County Briefing

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

The Salem High School Class of 1961 60th reunion originally scheduled for Oct. 16 has been postponed. For information contact Polly Schaffer at 330-332-9728 or 330-692-0089. Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, will host an outdoor worship night at 5 p.m. Saturday at its pavilion. Featuring Christian recording artist Antonio Ford of Youngstown along with Josh Graham, Bobby Quetot and Logan and Tanner Pasco, the event is free and open to everybody. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, it will be moved indoors.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: County closing Walhonding Road for culvert work

The Guernsey County Highway Department will close Walhonding Road (County Road 25) between Wintergreen Road (Ohio 285) and Leatherwood Court (Township Road 2590) from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, Sept. 20, for culvert replacement. Board meeting. The Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

West Branch school board, 8 a.m., high school auditorium. Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center open from 1 – 5 p.m.; geology road show, 1-4 p.m., pavilion. Poker Run and Benefit for Lindsey Brewer, Saddle Ridge Bar and Grill, 2097 Lincoln Highway; registration 10-11:50 a.m., first bike/car out at noon, last in at 5 p.m.; dinner for riders at 5:15 p.m., non-riders at 3 p.m.; $25 per rider and $10 per guest; $12 for non-rider dinners; information at Janice Shanabarger at 330-853-8085 or Bernadette Blakeley at 330-420-5851.
LISBON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Reunion#Christian#Crestview Local Schools
Morning Journal

COMMUNITY CORNER

River Valley Organizing will host a National Voter Registration Day event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at its office, 506 Walnut St., East Liverpool, as part of the massive nationwide effort to register hundreds of thousands of new voters. As a non-partisan national holiday, National Voter Registration Day seeks to increase civic participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and then turn out to vote in record numbers. Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right–the right to vote. For updates, visit River Valley Organizing’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RiverValleyOrganizing.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Morning Journal

West Township Ruritans hold tractor pull

The West Twp. Ruritans tractor pull held on Sept. 17, 2021 was enjoyed by many friends, families and pullers that visited the kitchen and a good night of pulling. The Ohio Mod Rod Pullers were in full action on Sept. 18 also keeping our kitchen hopping and mini rods roaring. A special antique class we have is called the “Grudge Match” with the winner of the class receiving a trophy sponsored by Gianinos Pizza in Minerva and a hefty $180 cash prize.
POLITICS
Morning Journal

Men’s Rally in the Valley set for Oct. 9

YOUNGSTOWN — The Men’s Rally in the Valley will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Covelli Center in downtown Youngstown. Doors will open at 7 a.m. The free event will feature an afternoon concert with Sidewalk Prophets. This year’s speakers will be Pastor Bob Pavlich, Joel Penton, Markus McFolling, Vance Johnson, and Tim Ginter, putting forth a challenge to “Be United in Christ.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Morning Journal

NW council OKs Boy Scout project

NEW WATERFORD– Boy Scout Troop 22 asked for council’s approval to build flower beds around the village welcome sign and Presbyterian Church bell monument during council Sept. 7. The project will begin in October with a completion goal set for March. In other news, contractors will start replacing old water...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
Morning Journal

Frank’s Pastry has new owner

CHESTER, W.Va. — Effective October 1, Dominique Adkins will take ownership of Frank’s Pastry Shop. She will be continuing a 50 year tradition of women ownership beginning with Ann Reed in 1973 and continuing with her daughter Margie Potts. “I am honored to serve the community continuing to make the sweets from Frank’s that everyone loves and enjoys” Adkins said.
FOOD & DRINKS
Morning Journal

Elyria planning virtual ‘hack-a-thon’ for October

Elyria is collaborating with Lorain County Community College, Case Western Reserve University, Dataswift and Kinetic by Windstream on Elyria’s first virtual “hack-a-thon” competition set for Oct. 22-24, according to a news release. Elyria says it is hosting the Hack-a-thon to empower its residents, business owners and community leaders to design...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Vermilion: Community Congregational officially installs new minister

It took about two years but a congregation finally has its pastor and a pastor has his congregation. The Rev. Brian Russell was officially installed as the pastor of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ on Sept. 26 during a ceremony held in conjunction with worship services. Russell, 53,...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Commissioners approve St. Clair road vacation

LISBON — The request to vacate a residential street, Fisher Avenue Extension, in St. Clair Township was approved on Wednesday by the Columbiana County Commissioners. During a public hearing on the road vacation, David Dawson and Bert Dawson, both residents of the street and former commissioner Jim Hoppel, whose property backs up to the street from Calcutta-Smith Ferry Road, asked for commissioners to approve the request, which was already approved by the St. Clair Township trustees.
LISBON, OH
Morning Journal

Brownhelm Historical Association fundraiser displays cool old school

With the mix of grey skies then intermittent sunlight and cool temps autumn was in the air on Sept. 25. But inside the walls of the old Brownhelm School, it was beginning to look like Christmas. Ornaments and decorations filled tables in the claustrophobic gym where the Brownhelm High School...
EDUCATION
Morning Journal

Election 2021: Lorain Schools seeking 6.8-mill levy in November

Lorain City Schools is asking district voters to consider a 6.8-mill additional levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. The five-year levy would raise about $4.13 million a year for the general fund expenses of the schools. The levy would cost an additional $238 a year per $100,000 of residential property...
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Warriors lead way at Malone Invite

CANTON –West Branch senior Josiah Hicks and sophomore Michael Dorris placed eighth and 11th, respectively, to top area runners at the 53rd annual Malone Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. They helped the Warriors to a seventh-place finish out of 21 varsity boys teams. Top area girls runners were West Branch...
CANTON, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain group to host women’s march, rally Oct. 2 at Lakeview Park

A newly formed local organization is marching for women’s equality. Let’s Stand For Something Good was organized in late 2020 by two life-long friends who are trained in the legal sector and desired to bring clarity in regards to legal issues. Organizer Megan Dooley, 41, said she feels it’s important...
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy