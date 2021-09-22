County Briefing
The Salem High School Class of 1961 60th reunion originally scheduled for Oct. 16 has been postponed. For information contact Polly Schaffer at 330-332-9728 or 330-692-0089. Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, will host an outdoor worship night at 5 p.m. Saturday at its pavilion. Featuring Christian recording artist Antonio Ford of Youngstown along with Josh Graham, Bobby Quetot and Logan and Tanner Pasco, the event is free and open to everybody. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, it will be moved indoors.www.morningjournalnews.com
