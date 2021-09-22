County Briefing

River Valley Organizing will host a National Voter Registration Day event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at its office, 506 Walnut St., East Liverpool, as part of the massive nationwide effort to register hundreds of thousands of new voters. As a non-partisan national holiday, National Voter Registration Day seeks to increase civic participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and then turn out to vote in record numbers. Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right–the right to vote. For updates, visit River Valley Organizing’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RiverValleyOrganizing.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO