Sebring Fall Homecoming

Sebring High School will be celebrating Homecoming this weekend. The festivities kick off with the crowning of the Queen prior to the football game against Jackson Milton on Friday evening. The Homecoming dance will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday night in the high school cafeteria. The theme is Beauty and the Beast. From left, front row, Senior Queen Candidates Kalyla Caliguire, Riley Newell and Delaney Reggi; back row, attendants Freshman Myla Thomas, Junior Sadie Barker and Sophomore Blake Thomas. Submitted photo.