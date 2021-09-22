CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Addam Taussig

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Management/Marketing from the University of Alabama. Addam Taussig was named Sr VP for Business Banking in the Atlanta, serving companies with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million, providing financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management. In his career, he has held a variety of commercial banking roles at Truist, SunTrust, BB&T and Wachovia. He has served on The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Hudgens Art Center, 1818 Club and Atlantic Engineering Group.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Commercial Banking#Atlanta#Business Banking#Sr Vp#Treasury#Bb T#Wachovia#Hudgens Art Center#Club
bizjournals

Dayton PR group names next president

A well-known area nonprofit has selected its next board president. The Dayton Area Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has named Emily Broughton as its president-elect. Broughton, marketing and outreach director at Preschool Promise Inc., will serve as the organization’s president in 2022. The Dayton PRSA consists of...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Going beyond the statement

The last year and a half has forever altered the way companies do business and communicate their stance on social issues. But many companies are going beyond just making statements, including CVC members that are making their organizations and communities more equitable places to work and live. WarnerMedia has been...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The phoenix rises: Corporate Atlanta’s resiliency in 2020

CVC member companies had to power through a year of unique adversity. During this time, they discovered a resiliency that got them through the most trying of times, discovering newfound ways to embody the service spirit. In 2020, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ volunteering looked different with some employees placed on...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Marketing
bizjournals

Empire State Realty Trust signs new lease at Westport shopping center

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has signed a lease with retailer American Eagle Outfitters at its 69-97 Main Street shops that it owns in Westport, Connecticut. The New York City-based real estate investment trust (NYSE: ESRT) said the fashion retailer signed a new lease for a 2,874-square-foot store at the shops, which the company said are now fully leased. Other tenants in the shops include Sundance, Theory, Lululemon, and Johnny Was.
WESTPORT, CT
bizjournals

Embracing ESG

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) refers to the three central factors used to measure the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) relates to a company’s internal commitment to strong corporate values, ESG is a broad rating of a company’s commitment to sustainability and other values. More and more companies are beginning to follow these standards, particularly as the United Nations developed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, and the European Union approved a new climate law in 2020 making net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 a binding legal obligation. “Multinationals that operate out of the United States have to get with the program pretty quick,” says Jennifer Hartz, an Atlanta-based CSR/ERG consultant founder and president of Corporate Hartz LLC. Wall Street investment houses are also scrambling to figure out how to meet the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles that works to promote sustainable investment through the incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision-making. “Particularly in Atlanta, companies, are eager to get it right; they see the writing on the wall, and the non-monetary value as well,” Hartz says.
ENVIRONMENT
bizjournals

Frisco real-estate tech firm acquiring Austin company with more than 100 employees

A Frisco company is adding another acquisition – and this one is from tech-centric Austin. Elm Street Technology, a provider of digital services for the residential real estate sector, announced Monday a deal for OutboundEngine, a marketing automation software company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. OutbandEngine has more...
FRISCO, TX
bizjournals

Brewery growth shrinks slightly but remains on pace to exceed 2020

Construction snafus and other delays have sidelined at least 11 of the breweries that had plans to open in 2021, but the industry is still on pace to exceed last year’s marked growth. As most as 36 breweries are set to open or expand this year,according to Business Journal research...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Dallas private-equity firm's affiliate purchases two Charlotte-area hotels

Paceline Opportunity I Fund has acquired two limited-service hotels in the Charlotte metro. That fund, managed by Dallas-based private equity firm Paceline Equity Partners, purchased the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Charlotte-Ballantyne and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte Fort Mill. Both of those hotels were owned by OHM Hotels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
bizjournals

Remote working boosts virtual and skills-based volunteering

COVID-19 created many challenges in volunteering, including bringing most in-person projects to a standstill. Adapting to the changed world hasn’t been easy, but the remote workforce has, in some ways, enhanced virtual and skills-based volunteering. During the pandemic, King & Spalding’s lawyers and staff recreated many of its pro bono...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Budget approved for construction of $58M on-campus building

Miami University officials have put a price tag on a planned new building on campus, one that got a major push last year with a historic $20 million donation from an alumnus. Miami’s board of trustees Friday approved the construction budget for a new data science building, authorizing $58 million for the project. The new facility will house departments and programs related to analytics and data science, business opportunities for non-business students and a center for cybersecurity.
MIAMI, FL
bizjournals

Editor's Notebook: Check out SABJ's new San Antonio Inno

As the seventh largest city in the U.S., San Antonio is a formidable economic engine and an increasingly popular destination for young professionals and companies looking to grow and thrive. The San Antonio Business Journal has been covering this dynamic region for nearly 35 years, and now we’re adding a new dimension to this coverage that focuses solely on startups and innovation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

AWS unveils plans for new 'Innovation Studio' at Arlington headquarters

Amazon Web Services unveiled a new studio within its parent company's Arlington headquarters, where the cloud services arm said it will utilize its technology to address some of society's biggest ills. The AWS Innovation Studio, the first such installation for the massive division of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), will provide...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

California firm sets record with Metrocenter apartment buy

A firm from California just smashed Metrocenter's per-unit apartment sales record. G.W. Williams Co., a privately held real estate company in San Mateo, spent $74.26 million on The Duke apartments in Metrocenter. The purchase price is equal to $295,947 per unit, well above the area's previous record of $260,000 in 2019, but below Nashville's overall record of at least $367,310, according to data from Colliers International. Brett Kingman and Russ Oldham of CBRE brokered the deal, according to a press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy