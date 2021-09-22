Addam Taussig

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) refers to the three central factors used to measure the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) relates to a company’s internal commitment to strong corporate values, ESG is a broad rating of a company’s commitment to sustainability and other values. More and more companies are beginning to follow these standards, particularly as the United Nations developed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, and the European Union approved a new climate law in 2020 making net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 a binding legal obligation. “Multinationals that operate out of the United States have to get with the program pretty quick,” says Jennifer Hartz, an Atlanta-based CSR/ERG consultant founder and president of Corporate Hartz LLC. Wall Street investment houses are also scrambling to figure out how to meet the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles that works to promote sustainable investment through the incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision-making. “Particularly in Atlanta, companies, are eager to get it right; they see the writing on the wall, and the non-monetary value as well,” Hartz says.

