CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Option Trade: Increase Your Income With This Covered Call Strategy

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor today's trade, we're looking at a covered call in AbbVie stock. With markets looking shaky, investors looking to increase their income can use covered calls and cash secured puts on high dividend stocks.

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Individuals Embrace Options Trading, Turbocharging Stock Markets

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. had mostly disappointed the trading app’s fans since their initial public offering. But Harsh Patel felt sure that was about to change. Mr. Patel, a 27-year-old nurse in Columbus, Ohio, figured its price would rise after he saw chatter about Robinhood light up a stock market chatboard. So on Aug. 4, he paid $600 for a call option—a contract that confers the right, though not the obligation, to purchase 100 shares at a stated price by a certain date.
COLUMBUS, OH
Valdosta Daily Times

BUSH: Understanding 'The September Effect'

Investors ending their fiscal year can lead to some market weakness. The stock market notched its seventh straight month of gains in August and the Standard & Poor's 500 index has set 53 new highs so far in 2021. During August, stocks rallied as investors looked past the increased number...
STOCKS
investing.com

Retirees: 3 ETFs for Passive Income in Your 60s

Are you looking forward to regular cash income in retirement?. If so, it pays to invest in dividend ETFs. Everybody knows that you should invest in retirement. But it’s not always clear what types of investments you should buy. Stocks are volatile, bonds fail to keep up with inflation, and savings accounts barely pay anything.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Call
Investor's Business Daily

Microsoft, Chipotle Lead 5 Stocks In Or Near Buy Zones

Microsoft (MSFT), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Wells Fargo (WFC), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Marriott International (MAR) are among stocks finding support at or near buy range as the stock market rally is back in a confirmed uptrend. These stocks comes from different industry groups and sectors, a reflection of the...
BREA, CA
Union Leader

'Money $ense': Company stock and your retirement srategy

One investment option sometimes seen inside a qualified employer retirement plan, such as a 401(k), is company stock. This can be a great benefit that you can purchase. Other opportunities for obtaining company stock include stock options or stock bonuses. Another option is purchasing stock through an employee stock purchase plan (ESPP), which is a plan that typically sells employer stock at some kind of discount and holds the shares in a taxable account.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Eli Lilly boasts several drugs that generate well over $1 billion in sales every year. Moderna's business extends beyond its famous COVID-19 vaccine. Bear markets happen on average once every 3.6 years, according to data from Hartford Funds, the mutual fund company. That makes these events relatively common -- and while that can be scary for investors, there is a silver lining. In 100% of the cases, a bull market followed a bear market. That means these otherwise difficult market downturns present excellent opportunities to buy shares of great companies on the dip.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Diamondback Energy Stock Enters Two IBD Leader Lists: The IBD 50 And Big Cap 20

IBD stock screens are regularly updated to add new stocks to watch, as well as weed out those that have started to show weakness. In the tables below, you'll see which stocks have been added to or removed from lists like the IBD 50, Sector Leaders and the IBD Big Cap 20. Diamondback Energy stock, for example, is a new…
STOCKS
Benzinga

Trade Options Like A Pro — Check Nike's Big Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Nike (NYSE:NKE). The overall sentiment shows 75.76% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 24.24%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,021,002 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,777,982.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks In Cybersecurity Sector Easily Beat The Market As Attacks Rise

Hot stocks in the cybersecurity sector are beating the market amid a big jump in ransomware attacks. But are they too extended to buy?. Many are, as cybersecurity recently ranked sixth out of IBD's 197 industry groups. But investors can gain access to them via two exchange traded funds: First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity (CIBR) and Global X Cybersecurity (BUG).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy