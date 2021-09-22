FDA Approves Cabozantinib for Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

As a result of the introduction of various new technologies and medications, a rising percentage of thyroid malignancies have been diagnosed at an early stage of therapy. Advanced treatments that result in long-term survival, few surgical complications, and increased quality of life at a low cost. Differentiated, medullary, and anaplastic thyroid carcinoma are the three primary kinds of thyroid cancer. Anaplastic thyroid cancer, for example, is characterised by an aggressive, undifferentiated tumour. Thyroid lymphomas, thyroid sarcomas, parathyroid cancer, and other rare thyroid tumours are among the numerous kinds of thyroid cancer.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO