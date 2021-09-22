FDA Approves Cabozantinib for Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx) for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) in adults and children aged 12 years and older. Specifically, it is indicated for patients whose disease has progressed after they have received VEGFR-targeted therapy and who are ineligible for or whose condition is refractory to radioactive iodine therapy.www.medscape.com
