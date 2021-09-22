ARKELLS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW STUDIO ALBUM, ‘BLINK ONCE’

Volbeat has announced the release of their eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, coming via Republic Records on December 3rd. The new album will be available in standard CD, deluxe 2 CD, deluxe 2 LP vinyl and a deluxe digital edition. Various limited edition vinyl variants will be released throughout the world including a translucent rust 2 LP exclusive to Volbeat’s webstore (limited to 500), a Revolver Magazine transparent yellow 2 LP (limited to 400), indie retail exclusive mystery color 2 LP (limited to 100). Four additional vinyl variants are exclusive to Europe, including Volbeat website exclusive crystal clear 2 LP (limited to 2,000), EMP exclusive glow in the dark 2 LP (limited to 2,000), UMG exclusive orange and blue 2 LP (limited to 3,100), and Denmark exclusive Danish red and white 2 LP (limited to 2,000).
