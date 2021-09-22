CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ARKELLS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW STUDIO ALBUM, ‘BLINK ONCE’

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEATURES #1 HITS “YOU CAN GET IT” & “YEARS IN THE MAKING”. ARKELLS KICKED OFF THE RETURN OF LIVE MUSIC LAST MONTH WITH 30,000 FANS AT THREE BACK-TO-BACK BUDWEISER STAGE SHOWS. Canadian alternative mainstays, Arkells release their brand new album, Blink Once, today via Virgin Music. In celebration of the...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

Related
dancingastronaut.com

Stream Virtual Riot’s sophomore studio album, ‘Simulation’

Virtual Riot‘s second studio album Simulation has landed via Disciple. The 16-track LP follows the German-born producer’s 2013 debut album, There Goes Your Money, as well as his 2017 compilation,The Classics. Simulation flows between Virtual Riot’s early penchants for dubstep, electro-house, and glitch-hop in addition to more contemporary leanings like...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The ExBats detail new album

Arizona's The Exbats have released the details of their new album. It's called Now where were we and it's out October 22 via Goner Records. You can see the tracklist and cover art below. You can also hear the lead single, "Coolsville USA." The band released Kicks, Hits, & Fits in 2020/
MUSIC
NME

Meek Mill announces fifth studio album ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill has announced details of his fifth studio album, called ‘Expensive Pain’ – his first album in three years. The rapper’s last full-length release came in the form of 2018’s ‘Championships’, although since then he has shared the 2020 EP ‘Quarantine Pack’, as well as a series of freestyles and singles.
CELEBRITIES
scoopmarketing.com

DUA LIPA ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NORTH AMERICAN FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR

Today, global pop superstar Dua Lipa announced the North American leg of her highly anticipated Future Nostalgia Tour for 2022, in support of the Grammy-winning album of the same name. The arena tour makes 28 stops across the US, including Dua’s first ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Future Nostalgia Tour will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select dates, full list of tour stops and lineups below. Tickets and VIP upgrade packages go on sale beginning Friday, September 17th at 12PM local here.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Live Music#Art#Blink Once#Virgin Music#E3#Iconic Budweiser Stage#The Globe And Mail
NME

ENHYPEN drop cinematic teaser for upcoming first studio album

ENHYPEN have released the first teaser for their upcoming full-length album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. On September 17 at Midnight KST, the K-pop boyband dropped a video titled ‘Intro : Whiteout’, which officially announcing their forthcoming return. At the same time, they also shared on fan community platform Weverse that their first studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. will be released on October 12.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

New Tori Amos Studio Album, 'Ocean to Ocean,' Due Next Month

Tori Amos will release a new studio album called “Ocean to Ocean” on October 29, 2021 via Decca Records, the company announced Monday morning. Described as “an emotional record,” the new album has the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as touchstones, leading to “a return to the kind of introspection she recognized from her 1992 debut album, ‘Little Earthquakes.’”
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

King Phantom Debuts New Album ‘A.C.E The Album’

King Phantom has been looking to pave the way for those around him. Staying consistent as an artist Phantom is back with what it seems to be his first album. Previously dropping a couple mixtapes, King Phantom wants to show his fans what he has been working on the past few months. Titled, “A.C.E The Album”, it hit all major streaming platforms on the 10th of this month.
MUSIC
CBS News

The New Season in Music: Most-anticipated new albums

Here are five of the most-anticipated albums of the fall, according to Pitchfork Magazine:. Lil Nas X: "Montero" (September 17) Watch the music video for Lil Nan X's "Sun Goes Down":. Coldplay: "Music of the Spheres" (October 15) Watch the music video for Coldplay's "Higher Power":. Finneas: "Optimist" (October 15)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
guitargirlmag.com

DEAD SARA’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM ‘AIN’T IT TRAGIC’ OUT NOW!

September 17, 2021 – (Los Angeles, CA.) — Dead Sara release their highly anticipated new album AIN’T IT TRAGIC, today via Warner Records. This marks the first new full-length album from the Los Angeles rock legends since 2018’s Temporary Things Taking Up Space EP. The album’s eleven tracks were co-produced by Dead Sara‘s drummer/programmer Sean Friday along with Noah Shain, who previously produced, mixed, and engineered the band’s previous two albums, Dead Sara (2012) and Pleasure To Meet You (2015). Click here to stream AIN’T IT TRAGIC.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

The Lumineers return with "Brightside," fourth studio album arrives on 1/14/22

The Lumineers have announced the release of their eagerly awaited new album. BRIGHTSIDE arrives Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world; pre-orders are available now. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band’s fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE is heralded by...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Gabe Lee Teases Third Studio Album, Slated For Spring 2022

He’s back ladies and gentlemen. It’s been well over a year since Gabe Lee released the greatness that was Honky Tonk Hell, his second studio album. And back in 2019, he burst onto the scene with his stellar debut, Farmland. He dropped a badass honky-tonk boot tapper earlier this year...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Volbeat announces eighth studio album

Volbeat has announced the release of their eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, coming via Republic Records on December 3rd. The new album will be available in standard CD, deluxe 2 CD, deluxe 2 LP vinyl and a deluxe digital edition. Various limited edition vinyl variants will be released throughout the world including a translucent rust 2 LP exclusive to Volbeat’s webstore (limited to 500), a Revolver Magazine transparent yellow 2 LP (limited to 400), indie retail exclusive mystery color 2 LP (limited to 100). Four additional vinyl variants are exclusive to Europe, including Volbeat website exclusive crystal clear 2 LP (limited to 2,000), EMP exclusive glow in the dark 2 LP (limited to 2,000), UMG exclusive orange and blue 2 LP (limited to 3,100), and Denmark exclusive Danish red and white 2 LP (limited to 2,000).
MUSIC
Your EDM

Saint Punk shares raw emotions through highly anticipated debut album: ‘Ouroboros’

It’s rare to follow an artist since their beginning (or thereabouts) and be with them through their journey. It’s a sentiment I’ve regularly expressed with many artists, though the sincerity never diminishes each time it’s uttered. If anything, it only rings more true. At Your EDM, we’ve had the pleasure of covering Saint Punk since his second-ever release, “Guttah,” back in 2019. Now, two years later, his debut album has arrived: Ouroboros.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Dirt Monkey Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Genre-Pushing Electronic Album, ‘Depolarize’

Colorado wub aficionado, Dirt Monkey, is always innovating his sound and continues to push the boundaries of what the genre can and should do. After releasing a few singles including his thunderous anthem, “Shine,” and his collab with the Ragga Twins, he’s finally ready to unveil his sixth full-length album, Depolarize, out now via 19K.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nao Soars With Her Third Studio Album "And Then Life Was Beautiful"

In the three years since NAO delivered her universally acclaimed sophomore studio album Saturn, a lot has changed for the UK singer-songwriter, from Rihanna giving her a major co-sign by using her song in a Nipsey Hussle tribute video to Nao giving birth to her first child. Now, the Grammy-nominated artist has finally returned with her third studio album, and early reviews suggest that And Then Life Was Beautiful was well worth the wait.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

SHINee Key Unveils Teaser for Much-Anticipated Solo Album 'BAD LOVE'

SHINee Key released the teaser for his most awaited new solo album, "BAD LOVE" on September 14. The video contains Key's charisma and mysterious atmosphere in a setting reminiscent of a space, raising curiosity from Shawols and K-pop fans. Check out the video here!
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

LILHUDDY Shares Highly Anticipated Debut Album ‘Teenage Heartbreak’

19-year-old social media influencer turned musician LILHUDDY has released his highly anticipated debut album Teenage Heartbreak via Geffen Records. Still in the early stages of his career, the young singer has received co-signs from some of the most notable figures in rock and alternative music including Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the unofficial father of the pop-punk revival.
MUSIC
Daily Mississippian

Baby Keem releases debut studio album “The Melodic Blue”

Hykeem Carter Jr., professionally known as Baby Keem, released his first album that takes an alternative route to the usual genre of hip-hop and trap music. Hykeem raps on subject matters of emotion, relationships and focuses on melodic rapping. In his previous mixtapes, produced by himself, Keem found his sound by using spacey samples and powerful drums to create his own subgenre that he has dominated since.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy