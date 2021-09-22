Upcoming Changes to Eligibility and Benefit Response 271 Transaction
RE: Upcoming Changes to Eligibility and Benefit Response 271 Transaction. Providers: Please pass this information along to your software vendors. Effective December 14, 2021, Alabama Medicaid will implement changes to the 271 Eligibility and Benefit Response transaction to ensure compliance with the Committee on Operating Rules for Information Exchange (CAQH CORE) for “Normalizing” the last name, which means removing all special characters, punctuation, upper case letters, suffixes, and prefixes to increase the chances of a match.medicaid.alabama.gov
