Republicans are going to lose the 2024 election if they continue to stick to the past, GOP senator asking GOP members to move forward

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Some GOP members stick to their 2020 election fraud agenda despite the fact that no clear evidence has been found so far and surely nothing will be changed in regards to the final results. It still remains unclear what these GOP members are targeting and what they are looking to achieve, but their claims might cost them losing the 2024 election, at least that’s what Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says.

Trump and his allies continue to repeat these false claims over and over again, but it looks like that slowly they are also changing their narrative now looking forward concentrating to the 2024 election. They even asked their supporters to forget about the fraud and move forward on Trump’s latest rally in Alabama.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) argued during an interview on Sunday that Republicans will lose in 2024 if they relitigate 2020.

“If we relitigate 2020 over and over again, it won’t change the result in 2020, but we are sure to lose in 2024,” Cassidy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Cassidy’s remarks came during a discussion about Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s (R-Ohio) announcement last week that he is retiring from politics. As we already reported back in January, Gonzalez was among the few GOP representatives who voted for then President Trump’s impeachment, referring to Trump as “a cancer for the country” in his announcement.

According to Cassidy, Gonzales was acting on “personal priorities,” saying that the politicians are not victims over the Gonzalez’s remarks.

“If we have a positive agenda, which addresses the fact that the Biden administration is in disarray, whether it’s inflation, the border, Afghanistan, then the country will win, and we’ll win,” Cassidy noted of the party moving forward.

“But if we choose to be bullied, we’ll lose,” he said.

POLITICO

House Budget Dems approve unfinished $3.5T social spending plan

The House Budget Committee approved Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan on Saturday night, preparing the measure for floor action even as Democratic leaders struggle to finalize bill text that can pass both chambers. House Budget Democrats approved their $3.5 trillion spending plan in a rare Saturday session, sending more than...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

