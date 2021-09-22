CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian petchem demand under threat on Evergrande's debacle

ICIS Chemical Business
 6 days ago

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Global equities have been bruised from China's Evergrande's fallout compounded by Beijing's nonchalance toward the company. There is a lot to unpack here as regards to Asian petrochemical demand, even as Evergrande is deemed not to be Lehman 2.0 at the moment. "This is not systemic for the Chinese...

www.icis.com

investing.com

Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, eye China power crunch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares mainly drifted lower Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13% lower on Tuesday, following a mixed...
ECONOMY
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: No respite from Evergrande's fall-out risk, oil touched $76.00

Asian stocks show mixed trend on Tuesday tracking Wall Street price action. China’ Evergrande debt-ridden default risk, major central bank’s views on interest rate, rising commodity prices keeps traders buzzy. Beijing Authorities remain strict on corruption allegations amid big corporations with top 25 financial institutions under their lens. Asian stocks...
STOCKS
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: China base oils exports unlikely to gain traction on recovering regional supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China base oils refineries were mostly running at high rates of 90% of capacity or more in the first half of 2021 as demand recovered. China’s relative success in keeping COVID-19 infections under control had prompted refiners to resume normal production after operating rates at most Group I, II and III units were either shutdown or were cut to 20-30% of capacity from February to March last year amid strict lockdown restrictions.
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Oil extends rally on tight supply concerns; Brent crude hits $80/bbl

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Oil prices extended their rally into the sixth session on Tuesday, with Brent crude hitting a near three-year high at above $80/bbl, amid concerns that post-pandemic global demand will outpace supply. At 03:20 GMT on Tuesday, Brent crude was 57 cents higher at $80.1/bbl, after ending Monday's session up...
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Container Shipping’s Latest Shock: Blackouts in China

Factories in at least ten Chinese provinces have either cut output or closed temporarily this month, after government-imposed power cuts to curb carbon emissions. By Friday, at least 10 publicly listed companies told the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges their factory output had been hit by the power cuts, and their 2021 earnings could be adversely affected.
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Global energy shortage pushes chem-price normalisation to 2022

NEW YORK (ICIS)--It is not a normal year. The growing global energy shortage, which could quickly become a crisis by winter, threatens to spike chemicals and polymers prices or, at the very least, keep them elevated through year end and into early 2022. Wave after wave of global supply disruptions,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

East Asia, Pacific economic growth slows due to Delta variant - World Bank

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The East Asia and Pacific region’s recovery has been undermined by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, likely slowing economic growth, the World Bank said late on Monday. Economic activity began to slow down in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most...
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: US MA facing bullish supply/demand and feedstock fundamentals

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Watch Senior Editor, Tarun Raizada, discuss the bullish factors pressuring US maleic anhydride (MA) markets. Multiple planned and unplanned events weigh on supply. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) demand strong as US stages economic recovery. Feedstock normal butane costs spike to multi-year highs ahead of gasoline blending season.
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

Covestro to move forward with MDI expansion in US or China

LONDON (ICIS)--Covestro is to proceed with work on a world-scale methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant after suspending plans to build a unit in the US in early 2020, the Germany-headquartered firm said on Tuesday. The producer had announced in January 2020 that it would halt work on its planned 500,000...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower with Dow, tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way

U.S. equity futures continue to follow Monday's trend, as all three major indices are trading lower with Dow, tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way early Tuesday. Wall Street's major stock indexes ended the session Monday with losses by technology and health care companies, which outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. The...
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Russian petchems tie-up nears close

The merger will establish one of the five biggest producers of polyolefins and rubber products in the world. Russian petrochemicals firms Sibur and TAIF have finalised the terms of their merger, ... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Power cuts in China may foreshadow Christmas shopping shortages in U.S.

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet official energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are sliding down again on Tuesday.While bitcoin showed signs of recovery to its pre-Friday crash levels of $45,000, the cryptocurrency has slid down again in value to about $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are down by nearly 3 to 4 per cent compared to their...
MARKETS
investing.com

Weekly Comic: Evergrande - The Sword of Damocles Over China's Economy

Investing.com -- According to legend, King Dionysius of Syracuse – tired of the flattery of his courtier Damocles - had a sword suspended by a single thread of horsehair above Damocles’ head, to teach him how precarious the privileges of power and wealth were. Today, investors in Chinese assets are...
ECONOMY

