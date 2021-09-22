I need to know if my deceased mother’s estate was ever probated in court

My mom passed away in 2007. I’m filling out paperwork for unclaimed property. I am not certain how to answer the decedent probate question. I did get a petition and order for assignment from the State of Michigan Probate Court Macomb County in order to have funds in the amount of $1004.75 released from a bank savings account. How do I correctly answer the decedent probate question? Do I answer yes, my mother’s estate was probated in court?