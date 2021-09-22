Genetic Testing in Early AF May Reveal More Serious Congenital Problems

There is substantial evidence regarding the association between psoriasis and the elevated risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease. Many patients with psoriasis may also be concerned that their treatments may be associated with a further increase in the risk of CV disease. In this article, we summarize the data regarding the biological role of interleukin (IL)-12/23 in atherogenesis. We performed a literature search for currently known CV safety data from trials and observational studies of treatments targeting IL-12/23 in psoriasis, i.e. the p40 inhibitors ustekinumab and briakinumab, and the p19 inhibitors guselkumab, risankizumab, and tildrakizumab. On balance, extensive evidence supports the CV safety of ustekinumab, with over 14 years of follow-up data in multiple cohort studies and randomized controlled trials (RCTs). One self-controlled study concluded ustekinumab may precipitate short-term raised CV risk, but the study had limitations hindering interpretation. The safety evidence from RCTs on the p19 inhibitors are reassuring thus far, but these studies may not detect rare CV events in real-world patients. We concluded that the overall evidence does not show that ustekinumab is associated with an increase in the risk of CV disease in patients with psoriasis, but further data are awaited to assess the CV safety of p19 inhibitors for the treatment of psoriasis.

