Genetic Testing in Early AF May Reveal More Serious Congenital Problems

By Marilynn Larkin
Medscape News
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Genetic testing in patients with early-onset atrial fibrillation (AF) identified a more serious disease-associated variant in 10% of cases, researchers found. "Research over the past several years has raised the concern that AF may be an early sign of more serious inherited cardiomyopathy or arrhythmia...

What Is Aspiration Pneumonia? Doctors Explain Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

This type of pneumonia is usually more common in older adults or immunocompromised individuals, but it can happen to anyone. There are two types of pneumonia that commonly come to mind when talking about the condition: viral pneumonia (pneumonia caused by a virus) and bacterial pneumonia (pneumonia caused by bacteria). But the lung infection can be caused by much more than just viral or bacterial intruders—and sometimes, it may not be caused by germs (aka microbes) at all; at least not at first.
Health.com

An 8-Year-Old Is Now Paralyzed With a Rare Disorder After COVID Diagnosis—What Experts Say About the Possible Link

It's called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), and here's what you should know about it. An 8-year-old girl in Minnesota named Avella Bauer has been in the hospital since March after developing a rare disorder on the heels of a COVID-19 infection. Bauer was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) after she tested positive for COVID-19.
There's a Serious Problem With How Heart Symptoms Are Treated in Women, Study Reveals

When it comes to misbehaving hearts, getting the best possible care and timely treatment can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, it's been shown over and over again that women aren't as likely to get such care. A new study has reinforced that finding – although women and men have different proportions of types of heart conditions, new data reveal women with heart problems are less likely than men with similar conditions to receive treatment. "In this study, we assessed differences in the evidence-based treatment received by men and women with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes and in their outcomes (in-hospital and...
scitechdaily.com

“Ultra-Potent” Antibody Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants Discovered

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an “ultra-potent” monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta variant. The antibody has rare characteristics that make it a valuable addition to the limited set of broadly reactive...
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
Medscape News

Survey Identifies Clinicians' Unease With Genetic Testing in PD

Before getting to work on developing guidelines for genetic testing in Parkinson's disease, a task force of the Movement Disorders Society surveyed members worldwide to identify concerns they have about using genetic testing in practice. In results presented as a late-breaking abstract at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders, the survey found that clinicians have concerns about test costs, availability of genetic counseling and finding the time for both testing and genetic counseling, among a host of others.
MySanAntonio

Cost and availability are major barriers in genetic testing for Parkinson's disease patients

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The MDS Task Force for Genetic Testing in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) released new research being presented at the MDS Virtual Congress 2021, which identified a need to assess the practices and barriers to genetic testing and counseling for current MDS members. With MDS members varying in specialty and region of the globe, potential results of a survey would give insight into possible disparities and/or trends in genetic testing around the world.
EurekAlert

Saliva testing may allow early detection of human papillomavirus–driven head and neck cancers

Philadelphia, September 21, 2021 – Cancer causing high-risk human papillomaviruses (HR-HPV) are responsible for the rising incidence of HR-HPV–driven head and neck cancers (HNC), particularly oropharyngeal cancers (OPC, or throat cancers). Investigators have determined that HR-HPV DNA can be detected in saliva in most patients with HPV-driven OPC at the time of diagnosis. This work highlights a potentially life-saving screening program based on salivary HR-HPV DNA testing for early cancer detection and patient monitoring. Their findings appear in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.
Extension Study Finds Dupilumab Effective for Up To 1 Year in Teens With AD

Serious adverse events remained rare and skin remained largely clear in adolescents treated with dupilumab (Dupixent) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) for up to 52 weeks in a phase 3 open-label extension trial, researchers reported. At 1 year, 86% of 50 remaining patients with weights under 60 kg (132 lb)...
Medscape News

Factors Differ for Early vs Late TNFi Switch in AS Patients

Older age, higher subjective disease activity, and exercising for more than 120 minutes per week were three factors linked to patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who switched from their original tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) treatment within 2 years in a U.S.-based study. Data from the Prospective Study of Outcomes...
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
Medscape News

Holding Mycophenolate Helps Immune Response to COVID Vaccination

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Withholding mycophenolate around the time of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 proved safe and augmented the humoral response to vaccination among a group of patients at one center who were taking the immunosuppressive drug for a variety of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).
Medscape News

Cardiovascular Safety of Biologics Targeting Interleukin (IL)-12 and/or IL-23

There is substantial evidence regarding the association between psoriasis and the elevated risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease. Many patients with psoriasis may also be concerned that their treatments may be associated with a further increase in the risk of CV disease. In this article, we summarize the data regarding the biological role of interleukin (IL)-12/23 in atherogenesis. We performed a literature search for currently known CV safety data from trials and observational studies of treatments targeting IL-12/23 in psoriasis, i.e. the p40 inhibitors ustekinumab and briakinumab, and the p19 inhibitors guselkumab, risankizumab, and tildrakizumab. On balance, extensive evidence supports the CV safety of ustekinumab, with over 14 years of follow-up data in multiple cohort studies and randomized controlled trials (RCTs). One self-controlled study concluded ustekinumab may precipitate short-term raised CV risk, but the study had limitations hindering interpretation. The safety evidence from RCTs on the p19 inhibitors are reassuring thus far, but these studies may not detect rare CV events in real-world patients. We concluded that the overall evidence does not show that ustekinumab is associated with an increase in the risk of CV disease in patients with psoriasis, but further data are awaited to assess the CV safety of p19 inhibitors for the treatment of psoriasis.
Boston University

Genetic Analysis Identifies 26 Brain Regions That May Affect Eating Behaviors

The regions may help explain why people are more likely to prefer foods high in protein, fats, and carbohydrates, and could lead to new treatment strategies for metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. A team of researchers at the School of Public Health, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH),...
Medscape News

TVT Registry Low-risk Bicuspid TAVR 1-Year Results Hit Print

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) provides comparable stroke and mortality rates out to 1 year in low-risk patients with bicuspid and tricuspid aortic stenosis, registry data suggest. The findings were formally published in the September 21 issue of JAMA and presented at a European conference in May. Recent pivotal randomized...
MedCity News

How Inheret drives early detection for genetic cancers with its guidelines-based tool

Inheret CEO and Founder Dr. David F. Keren talks about the origins of the cancer risk detection platform and his mission to identify hereditary diseases early. We started Inheret because it’s something that was needed. Here in the United States, 60 million people have a family history that puts them at risk for hereditary cancer—that’s about 1 in 5 people. But too often, these cancers aren’t found early enough because patients don’t know they are at risk and don’t get tested. There are so many tragic stories of people in their 20s and 30s who, sadly, have bad outcomes from a cancer diagnosis that could have been prevented or treated early.
