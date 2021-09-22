Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy
This study has been performed so as to understand Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD) is the most common primary corneal endothelial dystrophy and the leading indication for corneal transplantation worldwide. FECD is characterized by the progressive decline of corneal endothelial cells (CECs) and the formation of extracellular matrix (ECM) excrescences in Descemet’s membrane (DM), called guttae, that lead to corneal edema and loss of vision. FECD typically manifests in the fifth decades of life and has a greater incidence in women. FECD is a complex and heterogeneous genetic disease where interaction between genetic and environmental factors results in cellular apoptosis and aberrant ECM deposition. In this review, we will discuss a complex interplay of genetic, epigenetic, and exogenous factors in inciting oxidative stress, auto(mito)phagy, unfolded protein response, and mitochondrial dysfunction during CEC degeneration. Specifically, we explore the factors that influence cellular fate to undergo apoptosis, senescence, and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition. These findings will highlight the importance of abnormal CEC-DM interactions in triggering the vicious cycle of FECD pathogenesis.www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0