Finding Nazareth

Namaste Beauties and welcome back to our Practical Enlightenment Meditation, where our specific meditation today is Finding Real Safety. In the world, as we know, there’s so much going on, that is beyond our control. Things are constantly shifting and moving around and there’s unrest in many different ways. If we keep looking and examining, we will definitely find it, whether it be political or environmental or shifts in your, um, smaller circle as well. Of course, neighbors, friends, colleagues, whatever it is.
