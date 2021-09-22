Aldine ISD Trustee approve one-time incentive to fully vaccinated employees at Sept. 21 Board meeting

During the Sept. 21 Aldine ISD Board meeting, Aldine ISD Trustees approved a COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program that will offer a one-time $500 incentive to qualifying full-time employees, permanent part-time employees, dedicated substitutes and long-term substitutes serving as the teacher of record who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. AISD Trustees took this action with the safety and well being of staff and students in mind. The voluntary program will begin Thursday, Sept. 23 with all incentives paid by Dec. 10, 2021.