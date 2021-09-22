CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retina In A Dish

This study states that For many retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy (DR), the exact pathogenesis is still unclear. Moreover, the currently available therapeutic options are often unsatisfactory. Research designed to remedy this situation heavily relies on experimental animals. However, animal models often do not faithfully reproduce human disease and, currently, there is strong pressure from society to reduce animal research. Overall, this creates a need for improved disease models to understand pathologies and develop treatment options that, at the same time, require fewer or no experimental animals.

ophthalmologytimes.com

ASRS launches See for a Lifetime See a Retina Specialist education initiative

American Society of Retinal Specialists program to drive awareness and action around retinal diseases that put millions at risk for blindness. In an effort to increase public awareness about common retinal conditions, the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is launching an educational initiative to put the focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
ADVOCACY
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be a Heart Attack Warning Sign

Heart attacks are usually thought of as very dramatic scenarios—think a person dropping to the ground and clutching their left arm or chest amid a sudden onset of pain. In reality, however, more than half of heart attacks start showing signs as early as weeks beforehand. These symptoms subtly warn individuals that danger is ahead, but they are easily ignored. One heart attack warning sign could appear while you're doing an activity as simple as walking. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for when you're on a stroll.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH

