The Man rises again: Confederate statue removed from uptown Lexington finds new home near Denton

By Sharon Myers The Dispatch, Lexington
 5 days ago

“The Man” who caused over 180 days of protest in uptown Lexington before he was removed, has a new home near Denton. The Confederate monument, which was formerly located at one of the four squares on Main Street in Lexington, has been installed on private property off of Highway 8 in the Healing Springs community in Davidson County. The figure on the statue was referred to as “the man”.

Comments / 1

Vickie Hunt Moore
2d ago

I find it very sad that our statues of Confederate icons are being removed at an alarming rate. Virginia replaced Robert E. Lee statue with bronze statues of slaves. I applaud the citizen that took it upon himself to save the statue that was removed in Lexington and gave it a new home. One that is on private land. If I had enough land I would offer to do that.

Reply
2
 

