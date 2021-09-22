The Man rises again: Confederate statue removed from uptown Lexington finds new home near Denton
“The Man” who caused over 180 days of protest in uptown Lexington before he was removed, has a new home near Denton. The Confederate monument, which was formerly located at one of the four squares on Main Street in Lexington, has been installed on private property off of Highway 8 in the Healing Springs community in Davidson County. The figure on the statue was referred to as “the man”.greensboro.com
