CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How Does the Bible Compare to Other Books?

By Kyle Butt, M.Div.
apologeticspress.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is often said that Christians only trust the Bible because of blind faith. In reality, when the rules of evidence are applied to the books of the Bible, their reliability and integrity outshine every other book in the world.

apologeticspress.org

Comments / 0

Related
guideposts.org

How Doubt Fits Into Your Faith Journey

When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Matthew 28:17 (NIV) Today’s key verse has often baffled me. How could the disciples both worship Jesus and doubt Him at the same time? I decided to research its meaning, and what I found surprised me. In the original Greek...
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Christian Maturity Has a Beginning, Middle and End

As someone who has come to Christ as a hopefully mature adult, I’m challenged from time to time as ministers and bible study leaders and others of faith talk about the process of becoming a mature Christian. The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation […]
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: A lesson on Psalm 23

I know most of you have heard Psalm 23. It is probably the best known and most beloved of the Psalms. It was written by King David. When he was a boy, he was a shepherd watching his father’s flocks in the hills around Bethlehem, so it was natural for him to write this poem comparing Jesus to a shepherd and us to the sheep in the shepherd’s care.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Books Of The Bible#In The World#Blind Faith#Christians
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
milwaukeeindependent.com

Medieval Imagery: Why White Supremacists and QAnon cultists are obsessed with the Byzantine Empire

From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Roanoke Times

Field Notes: End with the beginning In mind

O Great Spirit, my Grandfather … It may be that some little root of the sacred tree still lives. Nourish it, then, that it may leaf and bloom and fill with singing birds!. A fiery, flood-swashed summer ended without much discussion. These days, people don’t talk about the end of a season, but the end of the world.
RELIGION
AZFamily

Buddhist temple a sight to see for locals and visitors in Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seated in the lush green trees in northern Arizona surrounded by sunflowers, is a landmark some may not know exists in the state. Here lies the International Kadampa Retreat Center, a Buddhist temple in Williams. Founded by Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche, or Genshe-la, the...
WILLIAMS, AZ
Hinton News

The Daily Disappointment: Banned Books Week

It’s that time of year again; the week when we celebrate fascism and religious-extremism by gathering our literature and setting it ablaze in glorious bonfires held in library parking lots all across our great nation. The week of September 26 through October 2 is recognized throughout the United States as “Banned Books Week,” the week when the fevered masses will watch in a state of patriotic-euphoria as the works of such societal-cancers as Vonnegut, Walker, Salinger, Twain and Orwell are found guilty of the devil’s sorcery by the court of public opinion, and reduced to ash as punishment for their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kingstonthisweek.com

Egan: COVID and the God-given right to question vaccines

Can a person be exempted from mandatory vaccination on the basis of religion?. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So many faithful have inquired that Ottawa’s Roman Catholic archdiocese has prepared a “template” letter for parishioners who believe their religious convictions prevent them from getting COVID-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s exclusive virtual event exploring the changed landscape of love

As we start to venture back out post the pandemic and gain a sense of normality by doing things that were once a given, there are some elements of life that seem harder to claw back. One such thing is dating.It is a topic that has been widely explored in our lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast, Millennial Love. The relationship series is hosted by lifestyle writer Olivia Petter and now she is going to be hosting a live virtual event with a panel of relationship experts.Olivia will be joined by the author of Alonement Francesca Specter, dating psychologist...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy