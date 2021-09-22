AdventHealth Announces Latest DAISY Award Winner
AdventHealth Hendersonville announced that newest DAISY award winner is Meredith Barten, RN, OCN, for the compassionate care she provides patients who are battling cancer. Barten is a member of the nursing team at the AdventHealth Hematology Oncology Infusion Services Asheville office. Her teammates are quick to point out that Barten consistently looks for ways to connect with and make each patient feel treasured.www.transylvaniatimes.com
