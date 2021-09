Robert E. Grimes, 86, of Watseka passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born on October 19, 1934 in Watseka, the son of Aaron and Evangeline (Mowrey) Grimes and they preceded him in death along with one brother, four sisters; one granddaughter; one grandson and one great-grandson.