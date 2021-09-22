CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Collier Road Adaptive Reuse Project Ready to Move Forward with Site Work

By Daniel Alvarado
whatnowatlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStream Realty Partners are ready to move forward with site work for their northwest Atlanta adaptive reuse and multifamily housing project at 1385 Collier Road. According to a building permit application filed with the City of Atlanta on September 16th, the developers are ready to prepare the site for construction with “site drainage improvements, parking lot expansion/reconfiguration, and installation of a bio retention and detention system.” According to the application, the site work is expected to cost $1,301,678.80.

