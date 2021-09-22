CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChicagoCHEC to host 6th Annual Community Forum

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cancer Health Equity Collaborative (ChicagoCHEC) has announced details for its 6th Annual Community Forum. This year’s theme is Working Together for Better: New Beginnings & New Normal in the Cancer Support and Survivorship Community. The forum will take place virtually from 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, and...

www.neiu.edu

