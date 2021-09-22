​The FWT Just Announced their 2022 Calendar!

The only thing Sage has been doing longer than going to Burning Man is skiing in TGR flicks – and he’s not slowing down. Turns out that even after nearly 20 years, Sage is still really good at pointing his skis downhill and lettin’ ‘er buck, no wonder he’s one of the most recognizable names in the sport! These days, as one of the most accomplished big-mountain skiers to roam this earth, it’s hard to still describe Sage as a “skid,” but in reality, he’s never not been a ski bum at heart. This year, the Atomic and The North Face legend teamed up with Colter Hinchliffe and KC Deane to put together one of the most memorable PNW segments we’ve ever released for Stoke the Fire. We caught up with Sage in the field to hear about his roots, learning to hit huge cliffs as a grom, this season, and what’s in store for future. Stoke the Fire is on tour now, so find your closest tour stop and buy tickets today!

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO