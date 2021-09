After spending most of its history focused on flying travelers between countries and continents, Airbus now just wants to help commuters get around town. The European aerospace company unveiled a brand-new flying taxi called the CityAirbus NextGen earlier this week. Heavily informed by Airbus’s past eVTOL concepts, the zero-emission aircraft has two main focuses: running quietly and covering short distances quickly. Airbus isn’t getting out of the jumbo jet business anytime soon, of course, but the announcement of the electric aircraft represents a significant commitment to the burgeoning urban air mobility sector—yet another indicator that air travel is shifting rapidly and seismically. The...

