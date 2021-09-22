Newly-passed county address ordinance doesn't apply to city residents

For a donation of $15, members of the Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department will make signs with the address specified in either option 1 (vertical) or option 2 (horizontal). For home or business owners in the town of Russiaville, Honeycreek Township or Monroe Township, firefighters offer sign delivery and installation for an additional donation of $10. Photo by the Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department

Residents of Kokomo will not need to follow the recently passed county address ordinance, as the city has its own law on the books.

The ordinance passed in July by the county commissioners requires all residents and businesses within the borders of the county to display address numbers in a way that’s easily visible from the street.

The commissioners passed the law after a request was made from some deputies of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders having trouble locating addresses at night, particularly in rural areas. Enforcement of the ordinance begins in October.

Since the ordinance’s passage, there has been some confusion on whether it applies to residents of Kokomo.

The short answer is no.

That’s because the City Council passed its own address requirements in 2008. In general, residents are to follow the laws of their local municipality passed by their town boards or city councils over ordinances passed by county commissioners, who generally pass laws that affect the unincorporated areas of the county.

Kokomo City Code 94.25 lays out the address requirements for those dwelling in the city limits. While it’s a bit shorter than the commissioners’ recent ordinance, the two are fairly similar in the sense that both require clearly visible numbers that contrast from their background. The city’s address ordinance reads as follows:

“Approved numbers or addresses on a contrasting background shall be placed above the doorway or in such a position as to be plainly visible and legible from either direction of approach from the street or road fronting the property. Where a building or buildings are set back from the street or road fronting the property and where addresses may not be clearly identifiable due to distance from the street or roadway or to visual obstructions such as landscaping or architectural features, address or number posting shall be required both at the street driveway serving such buildings and on the buildings. Individual condominiums, commercial suites and apartments shall have numbers or letters installed. All numbers and or letters shall be a minimum of three inches in height with a contrasting background. Maximum height will be dictated by building’s architecture.”