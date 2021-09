Amazon Prime Video is stepping up its content offering in India with the launch of Channels, which will feature a variety of add-on streaming services available at additional cost to subscribers. In total there are eight premium streamers being added to the platform: Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV. The move makes Amazon Prime Video a content aggregator in India, as it is in other countries, becoming a one-stop-shop for thousands of additional pieces of content across the spectrum of film and TV. The company will also continue to acquire and produce local originals, which to date have...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO