Take the Historic Kaysville Tour

Cover picture for the articleEarly settlers of Kay’s Ward (as Kaysville was originally called) settled on streams along what is now Angel Street and the Mountain Road (Fruit Heights). In 1853, Brigham Young sent word to all settlers that because of increasing Indian trouble, all should move into a more central place and build a fort for protection. A survey of the city was done and it was determined that Main Street was to be the east wall of the fort, 100 South the south wall, 200 North the north wall, and 600 west the west wall. Entrance into the fort was where Zions Bank now stands. The town was surveyed, the blocks were laid, and a little work was done on the south and west walls. However, there was never any Indian trouble in this area and fort was never completed. Because of this survey, an orderly town was laid out.

