Pandemic takes greater toll on mental health of aging women with trauma histories

Feeling connected to a network of family, friends, and acquaintances bolsters your mental and physical health, from the mood-boosting chemicals your brain releases in response to supportive relationships to the exercise routine you maintain when motivated by a partner. But as adults age, they're more likely to report feelings of social isolation and loneliness—especially when public health guidelines limit their options for social interaction—which can negatively impact their overall wellness. Ahead, everything you need to know about the connection between your health and your engagement with your community, including how to stay connected with yours over time.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO