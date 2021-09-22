CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Pandemic takes greater toll on mental health of aging women with trauma histories

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (September 22, 2021) – Beyond the physical dangers of COVID-19, the pandemic has wreaked havoc mentally and emotionally. A new study suggests the pandemic may have had a greater impact on the mental health of women with a history of childhood abuse or intimate partner violence (IPV) than with women without such histories. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, September 22-25, 2021.

