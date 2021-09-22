CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food insecurity, especially in families with children

Cover picture for the articleNearly 15 percent of U.S. households—and nearly 18 percent of households with children—reported food insecurity early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted via social media by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health. The findings, published in Nutrition Journal, illustrate how the pandemic has worsened food insecurity, even among social media users who are more well-off than the general population.

