COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food insecurity, especially in families with children

Inequalities and developmental risks existed before the pandemic, most specifically in the fields of education, social interaction, socioemotional development and physical activity. Mental disorders were the leading cause of disease burden among children and adolescents. The ad hoc statement outlines results from studies which also take into consideration the situation prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequently shed light on the burdens that have occurred as a result. The fluid situation only permits current scientific knowledge to provide a snapshot of the effects for children and adolescents and short observation periods further limit the validity. Nonetheless, the findings indicate where the need for short, medium and long-term action lies.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO