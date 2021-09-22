CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Phase 3 trial results: mRNA-1273 vaccine continued to be safe and efficacious more than five months after second dose

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine add support and new insight to the high level of protection against COVID-19 that vaccines can confer. The final analysis of results of the Coronavirus Efficacy (COVE) trial, the phase 3, randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine, indicate that the vaccine remained safe and efficacious throughout the trial’s blinded phase, which included an average of 5.3 months of follow-up after trial participants received the second dose of the vaccine.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Moderna Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer, J&J, Especially After 4 Months: CDC

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is slightly more effective than Pfizer's or Johnson & Johnson's in preventing hospitalization, though the gap widens substantially four months after vaccination, the CDC said Friday. The report comes just as the FDA considers whether to endorse a contentious plan to roll out booster shots for the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Vaccine Research Center#Mrna#Md#Nejm
case.edu

New study: Nursing home residents, health care workers lose more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer vaccine

Case Western Reserve University researchers, in partnership with Brown University, examine vaccine’s effectiveness over time on seniors and their caregivers. A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USA TODAY

Low dose of Pfizer vaccine safe for kids 5-11, study shows; US deaths in September outpace previous months: COVID-19 updates

With more than a third of the month remaining, the United States has already reported thousands of more deaths in September than it did in all of August. Through Sunday, the nation reported 32,666 deaths in September, compared with 27,755 in all of August. With deaths averaging nearly 2,000 per day, the U.S. is on track to exceed the total deaths of July and August combined within a matter of days, a USA TODAY analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

FDA remains skeptical about COVID-19 booster shots ahead of Friday meeting despite Pfizer releasing new data suggesting efficacy of two doses declines from 96.2% to 83.7% after six months

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains skeptical of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots ahead of an advisory committee meeting on Friday despite Pfizer-BioNTech releasing new data suggesting the need for them. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet at the end of the week to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Complete Blinded Phase of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Unveiled

Extended findings from blinded mRNA-1273 vaccine pivotal trial include efficacy across subgroups, including elderly and with coexisting conditions. A new report of the blinded, placebo-controlled trial of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Moderna) that was pivotal to the US FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provides an additional 3 months of data, with new evidence of efficacy in preventing asymptomatic infection, and consistent efficacy across subgroups including elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with co-existing conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

MRNA Vaccines Will Require 3 Doses From Start, Fauci Predicts

Future administration of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.'s will likely require three doses from the start, instead of two doses plus a booster, Anthony S. Fauci said. If implemented as the top infectious disease expert predicted, the third shot would become part of the primary series, potentially...
INDUSTRY
6abc

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine after 2 months results in 94% protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

COVID-19 Updates: Vaccines for Children, Data on Efficacy and More

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit a grim milestone, marking more U.S. deaths than were reported in the 1918–19 Spanish flu pandemic, research and breakthroughs continue. Here’s a look. Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Could Be Authorized for Children Under 12 Soon. Yesterday, Pfizer and BioNTech presented interim data from a Phase II/III study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newfolks.com

Pfizer Covid vaccine found to be safe for ages 5 to 11 based on clinical trial results

The world stands by with cautious optimism as two partner companies, that already have gained approval for a Covid vaccine, announce their findings for another Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech revealed some promising news amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19. Representatives stated that the highly anticipated study and trial of a vaccine for children of 5 to 11 years old has yielded encouraging results.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Johnson & Johnson says two doses of its single-dose Covid vaccine boosts efficacy

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said a second dose of its vaccine substantially increased its protection against Covid-19. It was initially rolled out as a single-shot vaccine. A new clinical trial compared participants who received one dose to those who got two doses eight weeks apart. Results showed that two shots delivered 94 percent efficacy against mild to severe Covid in the US, compared to 74 percent with a single dose.
INDUSTRY
NIH Director's Blog

Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine through 6 Months

Background: BNT162b2 is a lipid nanoparticle-formulated, nucleoside-modified RNA vaccine encoding a prefusion-stabilized, membrane-anchored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) full-length spike protein. BNT162b2 is highly efficacious against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and is currently approved, conditionally approved, or authorized for emergency use worldwide. At the time of initial authorization, data beyond 2 months after vaccination were unavailable.
SCIENCE
AFP

Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy