Phase 3 trial results: mRNA-1273 vaccine continued to be safe and efficacious more than five months after second dose
Findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine add support and new insight to the high level of protection against COVID-19 that vaccines can confer. The final analysis of results of the Coronavirus Efficacy (COVE) trial, the phase 3, randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine, indicate that the vaccine remained safe and efficacious throughout the trial’s blinded phase, which included an average of 5.3 months of follow-up after trial participants received the second dose of the vaccine.www.eurekalert.org
