Phase 3 trial results: mRNA-1273 vaccine continued to be safe and efficacious more than five months after second dose

With more than a third of the month remaining, the United States has already reported thousands of more deaths in September than it did in all of August. Through Sunday, the nation reported 32,666 deaths in September, compared with 27,755 in all of August. With deaths averaging nearly 2,000 per day, the U.S. is on track to exceed the total deaths of July and August combined within a matter of days, a USA TODAY analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO