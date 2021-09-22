Expanding teleworking would reduce pollution by up to 10%

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Implementing teleworking two, three or four days a week would reduce the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), the main pollutant related to traffic emissions, respectively by 4%, 8% and 10%. This is the main conclusion of a study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB). The study analyses the data obtained from an air quality model, together with the measurements of the XVPCA stations (Xarxa de Vigilància i Previsió de la Contaminació Atmosfèrica) registered in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), during the period of mandatory mobility restrictions during to the COVID-19 lockdown.

