Champaign, IL

DNA sensor quickly determines whether viruses are infectious

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A new sensor can detect not only whether a virus is present, but whether it’s infectious – an important distinction for containing viral spread. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and collaborators developed the sensor, which integrates specially designed DNA fragments and nanopore sensing, to target and detect infectious viruses in minutes without the need to pre-treat samples. They demonstrated the sensor’s power with two key viruses that cause infections worldwide: the human adenovirus and the virus that causes COVID-19.

www.eurekalert.org

