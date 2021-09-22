CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting Social Work Students with the Right Organizations Is Edmond’s Passion

By Laurie Kaiser
Since joining Buffalo State College’s Social Work Department in 2013, Karen Edmond,’99, has accumulated a host of accolades and high-profile appointments, including spots on the College Senate and the Professional Staff Caucus Executive Board. Last July, her influence reached the national level when she received a three-year appointment to the Field Directors Committee of the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), the accrediting body for all social work education programs across the United States.

