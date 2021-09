SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kurt Smit enjoys climbing obstacles in his free time. He is an avid rock climber and boulders at Climberz in Tea. It was about a year ago that his peers noticed him climbing one day and noticed he had a bloody nose. That was not the only surprise as Kurt became dizzy, spots began showing up on his back, and was blinded by blood at one point too. It was concerning enough to get checked out, only to discover he had Leukemia through a bone marrow biopsy.

