First 'SNL' guests of the season: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis

 6 days ago

On social media, Saturday Night Live has revealed the hosts and guests for the first month of its 47th season. Loki star Owen Wilson leads things off on October 2, with musical guest Kasey Musgraves; October 9 will see Kim Kardashian West take the stage at Studio 8H for the first time, with singer Halsey.

