Mayor Arrigo Announces Launch of Inclusionary Zoning Process

Appoints Committee of Local Stakeholders to Lead Community In Creating a New Ordinance To Expand Revere’s Supply Of Affordable Housing. Revere, MA- Today Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced the launch of the city’s inclusionary zoning process to preserve the affordability of housing in Revere. As part of the initial kick-off, the Mayor joined a meeting of local stakeholders including housing advocates, developers, community leaders, elected officials who have been appointed to inform this effort in partnership with Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), and the City’s Department of Planning and Community Development.