CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Revere, MA

Mayor Arrigo Announces Launch of Inclusionary Zoning Process

revere.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppoints Committee of Local Stakeholders to Lead Community In Creating a New Ordinance To Expand Revere’s Supply Of Affordable Housing. Revere, MA- Today Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced the launch of the city’s inclusionary zoning process to preserve the affordability of housing in Revere. As part of the initial kick-off, the Mayor joined a meeting of local stakeholders including housing advocates, developers, community leaders, elected officials who have been appointed to inform this effort in partnership with Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), and the City’s Department of Planning and Community Development.

www.revere.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Chelsea, MA
Revere, MA
Government
City
Revere, MA
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Area Planning#Mapc#Izac#Working#Chelsea Legal Services#Planning Board#Rps#Liason City Staff

Comments / 0

Community Policy