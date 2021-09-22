Contact-tracing apps could improve vaccination strategies

A potential link between changes in the menstrual cycle after having been vaccinated against Covid should be investigated, an expert has written in a newly published report.Thousands of women have reported changes in the periods after getting jabbed, such as their cycle running late and heavier or unexpected flows.These changes are not listed as common side effects for vaccination but more than 30,000 reports had been made by 2 September to the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).However, most people reported that the changes were temporary and that their period returns to normal the following cycle.The MHRA...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO