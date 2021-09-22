Creed Humphrey, whom Seahawks passed on, had a blazing start and a tepid Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season with only two significant questions on the roster: cornerback and center. After two weeks, they both remain concerns. Perhaps corner is a little worse, but the run game was absolutely nullified against the Tennessee Titans in week two. Furthermore, tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell continue to play extremely well, while the only pressure Russell Wilson has faced has come up the middle.www.chatsports.com
