Linda Cristine Martinez
Linda Cristine Martinez was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Los Angelas, Calif. She died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sulphur, at the age of 72. Martinez grew up in New Mexico. After high school, she attended the University of Texas-El Paso, earning a bachelor’s degree. She spent several years working in social services, as well as for the Coca Cola Bottling Company and the City of El Paso. She made her home in Sulphur for the past 25+ years, where she attended the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.www.davisnewspaper.net
