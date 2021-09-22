CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Linda Cristine Martinez

By Editor
davisnewspaper.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Cristine Martinez was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Los Angelas, Calif. She died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sulphur, at the age of 72. Martinez grew up in New Mexico. After high school, she attended the University of Texas-El Paso, earning a bachelor’s degree. She spent several years working in social services, as well as for the Coca Cola Bottling Company and the City of El Paso. She made her home in Sulphur for the past 25+ years, where she attended the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

www.davisnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma.Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Irwin Jacobs had fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles, according to investigators. Irwin once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings and was a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s.Hayes is seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
thedariennews.net

Linda Mae Cuthbert Washington

Linda Mae Cuthbert Washington was born on June 24, 1947, to the late Deacon Johnny Cuthbert, Sr. and Sister Bessie Mae Sullivan Cuthbert of Carneghan, Georgia. She is a 1966 graduate of Todd-Grant High School, Darien, Georgia. Upon graduating from Business College with Honors in Jacksonville, Florida, Linda began her...
DARIEN, GA
Santafe New Mexican.com

Alexis Martinez Johnson on the issues

It is very important to not only recognize but fully understand the cultures here in Santa Fe. From studying at Vanderbilt University, and being immersed in cultural study and languages, it has made me very appreciative of the beauty of New Mexico as well as cognizant of international relations — important for our unique city. I am versed in the academic history of New Mexico, but also, I have the lived experience of a New Mexican, as a Hispanic woman. I am very proud to be bilingual in Spanish and English. I seek to facilitate the repair of the cultural schisms that have occurred recently. We as New Mexicans need to turn to the ideas of a oneness in humanity and mutual respect. Utilizing our democratic republic process for decisions on monument installations and maintaining safety is key. I promote expression and protest but will maintain the safety of the citizenry. At no time should a Santa Fean fear for the destruction of property or harm to themselves or the community, while in the presence of law enforcement. As we have witnessed with the obelisk, government failed to protect us, and when called upon, they did not act to ensure basic law and order.
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers

A Texas inmate faces execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. Rick Rhoades was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The two brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary. He is set to be executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.“We hope the Allen family finds peace after nearly 30 years of waiting for justice for their loved ones. The death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Xavier
bronx.com

John Martinez, 40, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. John Martinez. 1960 E. Tremont Avenue. Bronx, NY 10462. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Uvalde Leader-News

It’s a boy! Martinez

Teresa Rodriguez and Raymond Martinez of Uvalde announce the birth of their son, Raymond Jay Martinez, on Sept. 1, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. He is welcomed by two sisters, Terah Leann Martinez, 13, and...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy