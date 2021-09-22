Linda Cristine Martinez

It is very important to not only recognize but fully understand the cultures here in Santa Fe. From studying at Vanderbilt University, and being immersed in cultural study and languages, it has made me very appreciative of the beauty of New Mexico as well as cognizant of international relations — important for our unique city. I am versed in the academic history of New Mexico, but also, I have the lived experience of a New Mexican, as a Hispanic woman. I am very proud to be bilingual in Spanish and English. I seek to facilitate the repair of the cultural schisms that have occurred recently. We as New Mexicans need to turn to the ideas of a oneness in humanity and mutual respect. Utilizing our democratic republic process for decisions on monument installations and maintaining safety is key. I promote expression and protest but will maintain the safety of the citizenry. At no time should a Santa Fean fear for the destruction of property or harm to themselves or the community, while in the presence of law enforcement. As we have witnessed with the obelisk, government failed to protect us, and when called upon, they did not act to ensure basic law and order.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO