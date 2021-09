Santa Claus is coming to town – and he’s bringing some extra goodies this year. On Monday, the Village of Lewiston Board approved a request made by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce to host an Electric Lights Parade from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, as part of Christmas Walk weekend. An exact route is still being planned, but will likely start at or near Academy Park and then wind its way down Center Street, ending on Fourth Street.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO