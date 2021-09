BURLINGTON – It took one play for Bryant Williams to set the tone for another tough night on the gridiron for the Ottumwa High School football team. The Burlington senior ran 63 yards for his 12 touchdown of the season on the first play from scrimmage, giving the Grayhounds a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the contest. Williams added his 12th touchdown later in the first quarter, scoring on a 54-yard run, as Burlington put 28 points on the board in the first 12 minutes on the way to a 42-0 win over Ottumwa on Friday night at Bracewell Stadium.

