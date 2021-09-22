Three Alumni Entrepreneurs Join Massey College of Business as 2021-22 Entrepreneurs-in-Residence
Alumni Meredith Mazie, Matt Fiedler and Ryan Reisdorf all recently joined the Massey College of Business as the 2021-22 Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, which serve as mentors for student entrepreneurs at Belmont. Each of these alumni were chosen based on their different experiences, personalities and industry focus. This year’s entrepreneurs work in a variety of fields from fashion to the food service industry.news.belmont.edu
