Juvenile accused of attempted murder

On 09/19/21 at approximately 12:55am, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Avon Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of west South Street in Avon. A male had reportedly been shot in his own home, and the suspects had fled in two separate vehicles. The victim, Jade Branch, 30 of Avon, was transported to OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were contacted to process the scene. Branch was later released from the hospital. Fulton County Detectives worked with the Monmouth Police Department to locate the suspect vehicles in Monmouth. Interviews were conducted with all the individuals involved. At approximately 11:00am, Anna M. Hootman, 30 of Galesburg, was located in Monmouth and taken into custody. Hootman was later transported to the Fulton County Jail where she was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Avon Police Department, Avon Fire Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Fairview Police Department, Illinois State Police, Monmouth Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This incident remains under investigation and more charges are expected.

AVON, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO