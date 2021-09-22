CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile accused of attempted murder

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 6 days ago

According to a press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, a 17 year old male from Fort Deposit was arrested on Monday, Sept. 13 for Attempted Murder, Assault 1st, and Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle within Greenville city limits. Lovvorn said his department received a call of...

