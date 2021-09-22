CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China, U.S. climate pledges give COP26 boost but 'extra mile' sought

trust.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - China and the United States have this week boosted momentum ahead of November's COP26 key climate summit with new energy and funding pledges to tackle planetary warming, but analysts said they lacked detail and far more was needed to meet global goals.

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

TAIPEI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PBS NewsHour

China, U.S. unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts. That puts rich nations close to within reach of its long-promised but not realized goal of $100 billion a year in climate help for developing nations.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

How will China’s pledge to end its foreign coal plants impact the fight on the climate crisis?

Hours after President Biden announced that the US would double climate finance funding for poorer nations, China’s President Xi Jinping used his moment in the spotlight at the 76th UN General Assembly to make headlines on the climate crisis.In a pre-taped address from Beijing on Tuesday, President Xi said that China would no longer build coal-fired power plants overseas.“China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” he told the gathering of world leaders.President Xi then reiterated his commitment from last year that...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

What’s the greatest climate threat to banks? Plus, China to attend COP26

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights The worsening impacts of climate change have been graphically illustrated on our video screens this year; from wildfires and floods to hurricanes, extreme heat, ice storms and polar vortexes. But for those who measure risk for a living, i.e. bankers, insurers, and investors, wildfires may be the greatest systemic […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Climate Finance#Climate Change#U S#The U N General Assembly#Unga#U N#Chinese
The Independent

Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown

The Hong Kong group that had organized annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests voted to disband Saturday amid an ongoing crackdown on independent political activism in the semi-autonomous city. Police had notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied. While it called the probe an abuse of power, core members voted 41-4 at a meeting on Saturday to lay the 32-year-old group to rest. Tens...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Analysis-China's Hard Climate Stance With U.S. Imperils Glasgow Talks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's refusal to accept requests for deeper carbon emissions cuts during recent visits from the top climate envoys of the United States and Britain may undermine progress at the upcoming global climate summit in Glasgow in November, experts say. China rebuffed U.S. envoy John Kerry's appeal to...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
China
The Independent

Climate strikes: Why are young people across the world taking to the streets?

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...
PROTESTS
sanantoniopost.com

China, climate on agenda for meeting of Australia, Japan, India, U.S.

The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States will meet on 24th September to discuss issues ranging from an increasingly aggressive China to climate change. The heads of the four countries will meet during a summit, which will take place at the White House at the conclusion of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: UK still lagging on climate policy, report says

Britain is lagging way behind its schedule for cutting carbon emissions in the run-up to November's climate summit in Glasgow, a report says. Think tank the Green Alliance says current plans will deliver less than a quarter of the cuts needed to meet the UK’s 2030 climate goal. Little progress...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks

London(CNN) If Australia's allies were worried that the country might cause them problems at upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, the events of the past week should leave little doubt in their minds. It will. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday all but confirmed a report that his country had...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy