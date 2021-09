Dublin Lion Landon Burch rushes past Anson Tiger defense during Friday night’s away game. The game featured tight defense by both teams in the beginning with a 7-6 score at halftime. Dublin put two more TDs up in the second but Anson got within 7 in the final minutes of the game, leading to an exciting finish as Dublin rushed in to keep its lead. Touchdowns were taken in by Payton Williams, Tyler Harrell and Christian Ramirez, who also went 3 for win his PAT kicks. Coach Greg Hardcastle commended his players on playing hard the whole game and stepping up, noting that Burch and Colten Moore came out to fill in for Cooper Hubble while he’s on the injured list. The Lions travel Friday to face Brady, who Hardcastle said will be a good test of Dublin’s skills. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.

DUBLIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO