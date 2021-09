American animated sitcom Family Guy has created a public service announcement dispelling the fears of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics.The sketch was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday as Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joined the talk show host’s star-studded lineup of guests.The video shows Peter being nervous about getting his jab. When he asks the doctor how it works, he replied: “Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer, and Covid as the drunk, entitled white kid yelling ‘Do you know who my father is?’”“Do I have to do everything?” Stewie sighs to himself after the doctor’s reply....

